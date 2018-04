Photo by WJON.com's Joshua Akkerman

UNDATED - While some retailers are opting to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day, Shopko will be open once again.

Shopko says, for the second year in a row, they'll open their stores at 4:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and will remain open until 10:00 p.m. on Friday.

The first 100 holiday customers will get an additional $25 in savings.

The retailer will have more than 800 doorbuster deals.