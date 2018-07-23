Shirlee A. Haraldson, 61, Oak Park

December 22, 1956 - July 21, 2018

Memorial Services will be 11 AM Thursday, July 26th, 2018 at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Shirlee A. Haraldson, age 61, who passed away Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. John Gabrielson will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids on Wednesday July 25th, 2018 and one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

Shirlee was born December 22, 1956 in Pipestone to William and Marguerite (Schuld) Smith. She attended school for numerous years in Luverne, MN and moved to Ruthton, MN where she graduated in 1975. Shirlee started managing Hancock Fabrics in 1984 in Racine, WI then later in St. Cloud. She married Kevin Haraldson on September 15, 1984 in Woodstock, MN. Shirlee was an avid quilter, gardener, and enjoyed fishing. She had a passion for gifting her homemade treasures. Shirlee was a very bubbly, caring, and outgoing person.

Survivors include her husband, Kevin; son, Ryan (Lindsey) Haraldson of Minnetonka; mother Marguerite; brother, Randolph Smith; sisters, Linda (John) Feikema, Sue (Arlan) Stegenga, and Lanette (Scott) Szymkowicz; mother-in-law, Edna Haraldson; brother-in-law, Craig (Pam) Haraldson; sisters-in-law, Vicki (Rich) Hubbling, Lori (Brian) Houselog, Valerie (Jeff) Wagner, and Lisa (Mike) Zeinstra; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, William; sister, Bonnie Johannsen; and father-in-law, Vern Haraldson.