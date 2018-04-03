Sheriff: Teen Steals Several Bottles of Liquor from Cushing Bar

CUSHING -- A Cushing teenager allegedly broke into a bar and grill Monday night and stole several bottles of liquor.

The incident happened shortly after 7:00 p.m. at Anglers Corner on Bear Road in Cushing Township.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says deputies got a report that the bar had been broken into but it didn't look like any items were missing.

By Tuesday, the sheriff's office received a second report that several bottles of alcohol were missing.

When deputies arrived at the restaurant, they found foot tracks leading from the road to the northwest corner of the business. Authorities also found a window that was broken. Deputies followed the footprints to a home on Beaver Road. The missing liquor bottles were found inside a bedroom of the home.

Larsen says a 16-year-old boy admitted to the burglary. He will be facing 3rd Degree Burglary charges.