Sheriff: Shots Fired at Dump Truck in Sauk Centre

SAUK CENTRE -- Shots were fired at a dump truck earlier this week in Sauk Centre and authorities are searching for a van that might have been involved.

The incident happened at about 1:10 p.m. Monday in the 42000 block of County Road 17. Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson says a large Mack dump truck was heading south on the county road when the driver's windshield was shot at with numerous BB's from a shotgun round. None of the BB's when through the window completely.

The driver of the dump truck was not hurt. He told authorities he saw a maroon van pass him on the northbound side of the road, after the incident.