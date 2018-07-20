Sheriff: Shots Fired at Dump Truck in Sauk Centre
SAUK CENTRE -- Shots were fired at a dump truck earlier this week in Sauk Centre and authorities are searching for a van that might have been involved.
The incident happened at about 1:10 p.m. Monday in the 42000 block of County Road 17. Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson says a large Mack dump truck was heading south on the county road when the driver's windshield was shot at with numerous BB's from a shotgun round. None of the BB's when through the window completely.
The driver of the dump truck was not hurt. He told authorities he saw a maroon van pass him on the northbound side of the road, after the incident.
Deputies are now searching for the maroon van. Anyone with information of the van or the incident should call 320-251-4240 and ask to speak to Investigator Sorensen.