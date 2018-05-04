Sheriff: Over 1,400 Marijuana Plants Found in Home, 2 Arrested

DASSEL -- Over 1,400 marijuana plants were found inside a home in Dassel.

Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze says deputies arrested 37-year-old Boa Huynh Thursday outside a residence in the 500 block of Marcia Street. Huynh is a fugitive with an out of state warrant.

Authorities found information that Huynh was possibly growing marijuana in the home. Police were able to get a search warrant. During the search, officers found 1,433 marijuana plants along with other items used to grow the plants. Officers also arrested 45-year-old Trong Ly of Brooklyn Park at the scene.