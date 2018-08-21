Sheriff: Morrison County Homeowner Interrupts Burglar

ONAMIA -- A Morrison County resident interrupted an attempted burglary at their home Monday morning.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says around 10:00 a.m. they were called to a home off 370th Avenue in Richardson Township, just west of Onamia. Authorities say the resident returned home and found a dark grey, four-door mid-90's sedan in the driveway.

The homeowner found a man, around 6' 2", 220-250 pounds wearing a black ski mask, long sleeve black shirt, black gloves and pants with black shoes. The suspect pushed by the caller and left the home heading north. The house was unlocked at the time of the attempted burglary.

Sheriff Shaw Larsen wants to remind you to keep your doors locked and report any suspicious activity. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233.