UPDATE: Quick Threat Of Severe Weather Rolls Through St. Cloud
UNDATED -- A small threat of severe weather rolled through central Minnesota early Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Kandiyohi, Meeker, Pope, Stearns, Swift and Wright counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch now remains in affected for those areas until 6:00 a.m.
Showers are expected to continue for most of the morning, with highs around 80 and mainly clear skies.
The next chance of severe weather is expected Thursday night into Friday morning.