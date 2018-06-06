UPDATE: Quick Threat Of Severe Weather Rolls Through St. Cloud

UNDATED -- A small threat of severe weather rolled through central Minnesota early Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Kandiyohi, Meeker, Pope, Stearns, Swift and Wright counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch now remains in affected for those areas until 6:00 a.m.

Showers are expected to continue for most of the morning, with highs around 80 and mainly clear skies.