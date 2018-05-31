Several St. Cloud Sculptures Moving On After Next Month

ST. CLOUD -- Take a stroll through downtown St. Cloud and enjoy some beautiful artwork created by Minnesota artists.

The 2018 Sculpture Walk kicks off Friday and runs through the end of June.

The one-year outdoor display features six temporary and three permanent pieces scattered around downtown.

The sculpture walk is a partnership between the Paramount Theatre and Central Minnesota Arts Board. Paramount Theatre Development Officer Cindy Hawker says the sculptures are on loan to the city, then they will moved to other parts of the state.

There are sculpture walks in South Dakota, Bemidji, Mankato, and Wisconsin I believe where some of these pieces will be moving too.

This is the third year of the St. Cloud Sculpture Walk. Hawker says due to funding shortages they may not be able to add new sculptures until next summer.

Hopefully we will receive a grant from the Minnesota State Arts board by November. If we receive that grant funding installation would be in the summer of 2019.

Hawker says the St. Cloud Sculpture Walk is a self-guided tour that talks a little about each sculpture and the artist.