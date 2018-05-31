St. Paul Archdiocese Settles With Abuse Victims

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has agreed to a $210 million settlement with victims of clergy sexual abuse as part of a plan for bankruptcy reorganization.

Victims' attorney Jeff Anderson says 450 victims of sexual abuse came forward as part of the archdiocese's bankruptcy case.

He says the settlement was reached with the survivors and the archdiocese and includes accountability measures while it also ``advances the ball of child protection.'' The archdiocese is planning to make a statement later Thursday.