Send A Valentine’s Day Card to Our Central Minnesota Veterans

ST. CLOUD -- This year for Valentine's Day consider sending a card to a veteran. Once again this year, the St. Cloud VA Health Care System is accepting Valentine's cards and letters on behalf of local veterans.

Volunteer Services spokeswoman Angie Paulson says this is something they've been doing at the VA since 1978.

You can feel free to send any kind of Valentine or communication. We do ask that you make sure you're very general in your warm wishes. We want to make sure we're honoring each and every veteran out there. Also, make sure you only use your first name and not your last name and don't send your address.

Paulson says they average getting about 600 to 700 Valentine's greetings each year. They'll start handing them out to veterans this Friday and go through Valentine's Day.

Address to send the cards and letters:

Any Veteran

Attn: Voluntary Services

St. Cloud VA Health Care System

4801 Veterans Drive

St. Cloud, MN 56303

Next week is "National Salute to Veterans Patients" week, which is held every year during the week of Valentine's Day. They'll have special events each day, including serving a ribeye dinner on Valentine's Day.

Meanwhile, the VA is always looking for more volunteers. They have about 650 volunteers doing about 60 different types of assignments, including pushing patients in their wheelchairs, working in the canteen, and greeting visitors at the front door.

You can learn more about volunteering at the VA by calling (320) 255-6365, or email at vhastcvavsstaff@va.gov.