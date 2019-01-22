Senate Committee Moves to Criminalize Groping

ST. PAUL (AP) — A Minnesota Senate committee has approved a measure to criminalize groping someone's buttocks.

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved a proposal Tuesday that would eliminate a more than 30-year-old exemption that allowed the behavior in the state's sexual misconduct laws. The exception was originally added because lawmakers thought criminal penalties were too severe.

A push to eliminate the exemption began last year after women came forward with stories of sexual harassment as part of the #MeToo movement. Two legislators resigned from office in 2017 after being accused of repeated sexual advances on women.

Sen. Warren Limmer, a Republican from Maple Grove, is sponsoring the bill. It would make touching someone's buttocks over their clothing, on purpose, fifth-degree criminal sexual misconduct.