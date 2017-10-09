Semi Driver Hurt in Willmar Crash

WILLMAR -- A semi driver is hurt after being involved in a crash on the Highway 71 on-ramp in Willmar Monday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on 1st Street South to the Highway 71 on-ramp.

A semi driven by 53-year-old Richard Johnson of Alexandria was on Highway 71, when he went off the road, struck a sign and light pole, then crossed Highway 23, coming to a stop in the median blocking northbound Highway 23.