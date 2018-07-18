Semi Crash Sends Hogs Spilling Onto Highway 169

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) _ Some pigs went hog-wild on the highway after a semi-truck

overturned in southern Minnesota.

The semi crashed at an interchange of Highways 169 and 14 near Mankato Wednesday morning. Hogs escaped from the punctured trailer and spilled onto the roads.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the 30-year-old semi driver lost control and rolled on the ramp. He suffered minor injuries.

The Mankato Free Press reports 90 hogs were in the trailer and more than 20 escaped through holes torn in the roof of the livestock trailer.

The loose hogs snarled traffic for hours until authorities corralled the porkers. A few of the hogs died.