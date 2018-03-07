Selma Robak, 85, Foley

April 12, 1932 - March 5, 2018

Selma Robak, age 85, of Foley passed away peacefully on March 5, 2018 at the Foley Nursing Center. Mass of Christian Burial for Selma will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, March 9, 2018 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Thursday, March 8, 2018 at Foley Funeral Home with Parish Prayers at 6 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery.

Selma Selmay (Jedlicka) Robak was born April 12, 1932 in Benton County, Minnesota, the daughter of John and Martha (Gola) Jedlicka. On May 9, 1951, she was united in marriage with Willard Robak at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Selma was the backbone of the family farm working alongside her husband, and also worked at Wilmar Poultry Company in Foley, retiring in 1994. She loved being in the outdoors, gardening, fishing, and hunting. Selma shot her first bear in 1965. She was well known for her turtle soup and chileena. Selma was a member of SS. Peter & Paul’s Catholic Church.

Selma is survived by her children: Zita (Mike) Balder of St. Joseph, Ira of Richmond, Duane (Carilyn) of Foley, Dinah (Keith) Freese of Oak Park, Cynthia (Alan) McAllister of Laporte, Lorna (Mark) Pappenfus of Foley, William of Sauk Rapids, and Curtis (Erin) of Browerville; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends.