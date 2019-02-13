Section 6A Boys Hockey Seeds Announced
The Section 6A boys hockey playoff bracket was finalized on Wednesday morning. The games are set to begin on Saturday.
The Cathedral Crusaders earned the top seed with a 20-4 overall record and 6-0 mark in section play, while Sartell earned the #2 seed with a 17-7 record and 6-1 conference mark.
The Sabres were actually third in the QRF rankings at the end of the regular season, but Sartell was able to leapfrog Alexandria thanks to a 1-0 win earlier in the season in their only head-to-head matchup.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 16th
#9 Breckenridge @ #8 Wadena-Deer Creek
#10 Morris-Benson @ #7 Prairie Centre
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 19th
Breckenridge/Wadena winner @ #1 Cathedral
#5 River Lakes @ #4 Little Falls
Morris-Benson/Prairie Centre winner @ #2 Sartell
#6 Fergus Falls @ #3 Alexandria
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23rd
Section Semifinals @ MAC St. Cloud
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28th
Section Finals 7 PM MAC St. Cloud