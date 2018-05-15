Seattle Tops Twins In Makeup Game Monday

The Seattle Mariners beat the Minnesota Twins 1-0 Monday night at Target Field. The game was a make-up game from early April, when the teams decided to reschedule due to cold.

The Mariners' only run of the game came in the top of the eighth inning when Jean Segura attempted to sacrifice Dee Gordon to third base with a bunt. Twins first baseman Logan Morrison fielded the ball in front of the pitcher's mound, but fired wide of Brian Dozier covering first base, allowing Gordon to score.

Jake Odorizzi pitched well for Minnesota, lasting six innings while allowing just four hits and a walk and striking out seven Mariners, but received a no-decision. Trevor Hildenberger took the tough-luck loss after allowing just the unearned run in the eighth inning.