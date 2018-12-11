Seahawks Stymie Vikings Monday

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-7 Monday night. The Vikings fall to 6-6-1 on the season with the loss.

The Vikings offense accomplished exactly nothing through the game's first 44:25 before scoring a meaningless late touchdown. Quarterback Kirk Cousins finished 20/33 for 208 yards and a touchdown, which adds up to a 26.7 QBR. Not good.

Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook carried the ball 13 times for 55 yards while also pulling in five passes for 28 yards and a touchdown.

The Vikings will host the Miami Dolphins Sunday at US Bank Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon on AM 1240 WJON.