SCTCC Students Awarded at National SkillsUSA Competition

ST. CLOUD -- Five St. Cloud Technical and Community College students are coming home as winners from a national competition.

In March, Sam Peterson, Max Kalina, Jared West, Andrew Rudd and Stephanie Gerlich competed in the SkillsUSA state competition. All five brought home first place medals and went on to compete in the national level contest at the end June, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Peterson received a gold medal for placing first in the Automotive Service Technology contest.

Kalina came in fourth place in the Electrical Construction contest. West placed fifth in the Collison Repair Technology contest. Rudd took seventh place in the Diesel Equipment Technology category. Lastly, Gerlich competed in the Culinary Arts competition but her place has yet to be announced.