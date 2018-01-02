SCTCC Ranks as #5 Best College for Veterans

ST. CLOUD -- Veterans are choosing St. Cloud Technical and Community College to further their career goals.

The college is being recognized as the 5th best school in the nation for veterans to attend by Military Times' Best for Vets: Career and Technical College 2018 list.

The Military Times analyzes federal data and compares it to statistics from the Department of Education, Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense, to see which schools are best for veterans.

Each of the 24 institutions on the list is evaluated in five categories including, culture, student support, academic outcomes/quality, academic policies and cost/financial aid.

The list is used to help veterans find schools that have smaller class sizes, personalized help and degrees that can be earned quickly to get a high paying position after graduation.

SCTCC had four out of four stars in the GI Bill gap coverage and extracurriculars which has helped the college keep a high ranking this year.