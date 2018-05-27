SCTCC Hosting Automotive Summer Camp for Middle School Students

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Technical and Community College is looking to inspire the next generation to go into the automotive repair industry.

The St. Cloud Technical and Community College Auto Body, Automotive Services and Medium and Heavy Truck programs will hold a NITRO-X summer camp June 11-15 for middle-school aged students.

The camp will be held at SCTCC. The camp is being used to educate 12-14-year-olds about the automotive industry and highlight that need for more workers in the field.

The day camo will allow students to build RC Traxxas vehicles with real transmissions, brakes, suspensions, electronics and diagnostics. Kids will also be able to design, decal and paint their vehicles.