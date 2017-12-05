SCSU’s Robby Jackson Talks Hockey, Broadcasting, Frozen Four

ST. CLOUD - The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team is off to a hot start to the season. They're currently ranked second in both national polls, only behind Denver.

One of the players responsible for the early season success is junior forward Robby Jackson . The California bay area native says St. Cloud State has been a perfect fit for him.

Everyone always asks me, 'why did you choose St. Cloud?' I say well I like to win hockey games and I want to be a broadcaster. So it covers both areas.

Jackson is majoring in broadcast communications. He's leading the team in goals scored, and is second in overall points, so far this season.

He says the whole team worked hard during the offseason after a disappointing season last year.

We were sitting around our apartment and in the locker room watching the Frozen Four happen going, man, we want to be there. And we said let's get there next year. So the motivation was pretty high. We all worked out and got better in the summer.

SCSU has the potential of playing in the Frozen Four just down the road at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jackson says the team isn't looking that far down the road yet, but there is a buzz around campus.

There are fans and other students who are excited about the possibility. But in the locker room, we're not going to talk about it. We're trying to get there, we'd love it too.

The Frozen Four is scheduled for April 5th and 6th.

This weekend SCSU is hosting the University of North Dakota on Friday and Saturday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

You can hear the games on our sister station 96.7 The River .