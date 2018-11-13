SCSU Men’s Basketball Off To Strong Start

The #18 St. Cloud State men's basketball team is off to a 2-0 start to their 2018-19 campaign after being picked to win the NSIC during the preseason. The Huskies beat #25 Missouri Southern State in their opening game last Friday before topping Lindenwood on Saturday, with both games being played in Mankato.

"It was a great way to start the year," SCSU head coach Matt Reimer said. "We executed really well, and to come out on top was even better, but I was more impressed with how we played."

Senior Sean Smith, known as more of a defense-first type player, led SCSU with 24 points in the win over Missouri Southern. Smith also played great defense with six blocked shots.

"He was sensational on both ends of the floor," Reimer said. "Sean affected the game in so many ways, disrupting their offense and causing problems when they drove the lane."

The Huskies' defense set the tone for the Saturday win against Lindenwood. SCSU forced the Lions into a 32% field goal percentage in the first half while racing out to a 46-26 lead.

"That's probably as good as we can play at this point of the year," Reimer said. "They watched us play Friday and they were really tentative to go into the paint because of our ability to block shots."

Gage Davis currently leads the Huskies in scoring with 19.5 ppg over the first two contests, while Sean Smith trails close behind with an average of 18.5. Smith also charted a ridiculous 11 blocked shots in the two opening games.

The Huskies will host Crown College at Halenbeck Hall Tuesday night, then will host Minnesota State-Mankato on Saturday. Huskies basketball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.