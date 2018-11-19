SCSU Hockey Ranked Top Team In Nation

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team has earned the top spot in the latest USCHO.com poll. The Huskies had previously been ranked second in the country.

SCSU swept Bemidji State over the weekend to improve to 11-1 on the season. The Huskies beat the Beavers 2-0 on Friday night before winning 7-4 on Saturday. Minnesota-Duluth, who had previously been ranked #1, split a pair of games with Denver.

The Huskies will take Thanksgiving weekend off before heading to Oxford, Ohio to take on Miami University. Husky hockey can be heard all season long on The River 96.7 FM.