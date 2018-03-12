SCSU Hockey Rallies Past RedHawks

The #1 St. Cloud State University men's hockey team rallied past Miami University 4-3 in overtime Sunday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Huskies advance to play in the Frozen Faceoff Friday against North Dakota.

The Huskies trailed 2-0 after one period, but got on the board early in the second period on a Jimmy Schuldt goal. Schuldt's tally came on a one-timer, with a pass across the blue line from Robby Jackson setting up the score.

However, the RedHawks responded five (yes, literally five) seconds later when Karch Bachman scored on a breakaway to restore Miami's two-goal lead.

Mikey Eyssimont scored for St. Cloud State with just 1:47 remaining in the second period to get the Huskies within a goal, and captain Judd Peterson scored late in the third period to send the game to overtime.