SCSU Baseball Posts Weekend Sweep In Houston

The St. Cloud State baseball season began in impressive fashion over the weekend with three wins in Houston at the Houston Winter Invitational. The games were played at Minute Maid Park, the home of the Houston Astros.

The Huskies began the trip with a 7-2 win over #6 Texas A&M Kingsville. Former Cathedral standout pitcher Dominic Austing picked up the win with 5.2 scoreless innings pitched, allowing only three hits while striking out 11.

Toran Shahidi's three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning paced the St. Cloud State offense, who combined for ten hits.

SCSU beat Tarleton State 9-1 on Saturday to move to 2-0 on the season. Matthew Osterberg earned the win on the mound, while the Huskies pounded out ten hits and drew nine walks to back their sophomore starter.

The Huskies capped the weekend with a 7-3 win over #20 Central Missouri. Sheldon Miks earned the win for SCSU with six innings of two run, five hit ball while striking out five and not issuing a walk.

The Huskies will play at Missouri Western State in a three game series beginning February 15th.