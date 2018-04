The St. Cloud State University baseball team beat Olivet Nazerene University 11-4 Thursday afternoon in Arizona. The win improves SCSU to 7-5 overall and 4-4 on their Arizona trip.

Former Cathedral Crusader Bo Schmitz paced the Huskies offense with a three-hit game while also scoring three runs. Caeden Harris also added three hits for SCSU and scored a pair of runs.