SCSU Baseball Falls Twice In Tourney

The St. Cloud State University baseball team dropped a pair of games in the NSIC Tournament Thursday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Huskies fall to 29-15 on the season with the losses.

Augustana beat SCSU 5-2 in game one to drop the Huskies into the loser's bracket. The Huskies led the game 2-0 in the top of the second inning thanks to Aaron Hammann's two-run single, but the Vikings scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the second to tie the game.

Former Rocori Spartan Jordan Barth smacked a solo home run off of Huskies pitcher Kyle Boser, and Barth's teammate Ryan Nickel followed up with a bomb to tie the game at two.

The Vikings would add another run in the bottom of the fourth and two in the eighth to earn the win.

Minot State beat SCSU 13-6 in game two of the evening. The Beavers jumped out to a 10-0 lead after just one disastrous inning for the Huskies that included a pair of bases-loaded walks and four unearned runs.