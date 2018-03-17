Schaefer Sends Cathedral Back to State

Cathedral is back in the Class AA State Tournament after a 55-54 buzzer beating win over Eden Valley-Watkins Friday night in the Section 6AA final. Nick Schaefer made a 3 at the buzzer to lift Cathedral. His older brother, Michael secured the rebound after a missed free throw and found Nick open on the wing.

Cathedral led by 7 at halftime but saw the Eagles chip away at the lead in the 2nd half. Mitch Plombon led the Crusaders with 22 points and Michael Schaefer added 16.

Photo - Jay Caldwell