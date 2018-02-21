SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice School District's Board of Education appears to have chosen the next person to lead the district, Aaron Sinclair.

Sinclair went through a battery of interview sessions Wednesday afternoon, including a tour of the district, the Board of Education, District Administration, district staff and community representatives. After the interviews, the board decided to enter contract negotiations with Sinclair.

He was one of five finalists, the other candidates were:

-- William Adams who has been the superintendent at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton since 2012.

-- Mark Messman has been the superintendent at Eden Valley-Watkins since 2012.

-- Paul Neubauer has been the superintendent at Foley since 2015.

-- Tim Onsager has been the district administrator at Soughton, Wisconsin since 2010.

Onsager withdrew saying he was pursuing other opportunities in Wisconsin.