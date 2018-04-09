Sauk Rapids Man Named Citizen of the Year

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids has announced their 2018 Citizen of the Year. John Heintze will be recognized at the special reception held at the Sauk Rapids Government Center on April 23rd.

An open house will begin at 4:30 p.m. followed by a reception, then Heintze will be recognized by the council at their meeting starting at 6:00 p.m.

Heintze has been a life-long volunteer in the Sauk Rapids area. He has volunteered at Good Shepherd Community for over 27 years, as well as spent time with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, Trinity Lutheran Church, Whitney Senior Center, Sky Warn, and the Sauk Rapids American Legion Color and Honor Gurad.

He says "his life is fuller because he volunteers."

The Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year award is made possible through the support of local businesses and the city of Sauk Rapids.