Sauk Rapids Considers Pay Raise for Seasonal Workers

SAUK RAPIDS -- Want to make money mowing lawns this summer? Sauk Rapids is considering raising the starting salary for their seasonal part-time staff.

City administration is proposing increasing the current starting rate of $10.52 an hour up to $12. They say St. Cloud starts at $11.43, St. Joseph is at $12, and Waite Park pays $11.

The reason for the pay hike? Sauk Rapids staff say they have found it increasingly difficult to get summer help, and the applicant pool has for the most part gone away. In years past city summer jobs have historically been highly sought after.