Sauk Rapids Business Supports Abused Women Through Dress Event

SAUK RAPIDS -- A Sauk Rapids business is once again finding a way to help local women who have been abused, assaulted or trafficked.

Rapids Alterations is hosting their Prom it Forward event for a second year. Cindy Battleson is the owner of Rapids Alterations. She says it's easy to get involved in the event, you either donate a dress or buy a dress.

"We have three sale dates on Saturdays. Rapids Alterations is not open on Saturdays but we're open these Saturdays just for the sale dates. It's the first Saturday in January, first Saturday in February and first Saturday in March. They can buy them anytime they want to but those are the special days on Saturdays where girls can come in with their parents and look at them."

All of the proceeds from the donated dresses go to the Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center.

Every donated dress will have tag on it listing the original price of the dress and two "Prom in Forward" prices.

"So it has the original price so you know what you're getting and then we have a window price, one is the Prom it Forward suggested price and the Prom it Forward minimum price. So the minimum price is the minimum we'll take after January 5th and then you can could pay anything in between the window, you could pay as much as you want."

Last year, Rapids Alterations raised just under $6,000 through their Prom in Forward event for the Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center. The store sold 72 dresses last year. So far for this year, 300 dresses have been donated.

If you would like to donate a dress or buy one of the donated dresses, Rapids Alterations is at 621 North Benton Drive, Suite 101 in Sauk Rapids.