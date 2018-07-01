Sauk Centre Man Seriously Hurt in Crash

MELROSE -- A Sauk Centre man was air-lifted to the hospital after rolling his tractor trailer Saturday night.

The incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. on County Road 186 near Sherwood Road in Grove Township, about 2 miles west of Melrose.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the tractor trailer was heading west on County Road 186 when it left the roadway, went in the ditch and rolled.

The driver, 22-year-old Jesse Martin was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.