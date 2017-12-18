Sartell-St. Stephen Schools Set to Sell 42.5 Acres Monday

SARTELL -- After a four-month process, the Sartell-St. Stephen school board is expected to sell a 42.5-acre parcel of land in St. Stephen at Monday night's board meeting.

The site is off 11th Street SW, in St. Stephen.

The district received four bids for the site, after opening the process back in September. The desire to sell the land came after the district started building in other areas, leaving this parcel, which lacks any city amenities, ripe for sale.