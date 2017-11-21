Sartell – St. Stephen Schools and Teachers Agree on Contract

SARTELL -- The Sartell - St. Stephen School Board has approved a new contract with the Sartell Education Association.

The school board approved the new, two-year contract at the meeting Monday night.

The new contract, which runs through the 2018 - 2019 school year has an increase in longevity pay by $1,000. The increase is for employees in their 20th year at the district.

The contract added an additional health insurance contribution for teachers married to other teachers. There was also an increase in the hourly pay, from $27.50 to $32.50. Wages look to go up 2.5% this year, and another 2.5% in 2018 - 2019.