Sartell Officials Putting Focus on Several Park Improvements

SARTELL -- It's been a busy start to the summer for the Sartell Parks department as many city parks are getting some much-needed improvements.

Some of the smaller project currently underway include:

- $30,000 to replace a basketball court and make tennis courts green space at Wilds Park.

- $15,000 to convert tennis courts into green space and remove retaining wall at Northside Park.

- $50,000 for irrigation, screening, shade trees, and a possible new shelter at Huntington Park.

Planning and Community Development Director Anita Archambeau says there are a few large-scale park projects in the works as well including Watab Park.

The shelter is under construction and set to open this fall. We are also looking at redoing the lining of the pool, replacing the pool shelter and adding new park amenities as well.

Another park under the microscope is Sauk River Regional Park, which the city bought a few years ago. Archambeau says there are many possibilities due to the park's landscape.

Some of the things we are looking at is a pedestrian bridge to go over the Sauk River. Other ideas include additional trails, a trail head or overlook, there's improvements to the beach that can be made.

The city was awarded two grants specifically for Sauk River Regional Park, which must be used by 2020 and 2022. Archambeau says many of the current city council members have never seen the park and with the deadlines approaching felt it was best to tour the site.

We thought it was important to get the council out here and see what the possibilities were and continue the discussion we started in January.

Decisions on the future development of the park will be brought for further conversation at a future council meeting.