Sartell Considers Improvements To Watab Park Wading Pool

SARTELL -- Sartell officials are discussing the future of the Watab Park wading pool.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council discussed options on how to renovate the pool.

City Administrator Mary Degiovanni says the city has already discussed upgrading the shelter, tennis courts and bathrooms and the pool was the final piece.

"At our last meeting we talked about the upgrading the shelter, we have a grant for some other improvements at the site, but the pool was the one thing sitting out there without a plan."

The wading pool was built in 1981. Some of the options discussed was renovating the pool, turning it into a splash pad or possibly making it an municipal outdoor pool.

Estimated costs for just resurfacing the pool would be about $50-60,000, while replacing the pool would be about $100-150,000.