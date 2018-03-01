Sartell Man Sentenced in Armed Robbery Case

ST. CLOUD -- A Sartell man who was charged with impersonating a police officer and robbing a St. Cloud woman at gunpoint has been sentenced to prison.

Thirty-six-year-old Johnathon Herring pleaded guilty to an amended criminal complaint in September to receiving stolen property and possession of burglary tools. A Stearns County judge has sentenced Herring to one year and nine months in prison. He gets credit for just over five months in jail.

Court records show Herring went to a home on Ranae Lane in St. Cloud last June and confronted a woman who was folding laundry. Records show Herring pointed a gun at the woman and told her he was a cop. He handcuffed her and put a shirt over her head.

The victim told investigators she heard another man enter the house and listened as the two ransacked the place. She said the men entered the room she shares with her boyfriend and asked where the drugs and money were. The suspects left with car keys and several pairs of Air Jordan tennis shoes.

The woman told police she was able to identify Herring as the attacker and said he was wearing a fake beard.

St. Cloud Police made a traffic stop of Herring days later. When the officer tried to talk to Herring he fled on foot. He was caught, detained and brought to the Stearns County Jail.

Police found several pairs of Air Jordan shoes in Herring's car and a search warrant at his Sartell residence uncovered burglary tools, a bolt cutter, digital scale, packaging materials and a fake beard.