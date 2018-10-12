Sartell Man Pleads Guilty to Raping Young Girl

ST. CLOUD -- A 34-year-old Sartell man has pleaded guilty to repeatedly sexually abusing a young girl. David Cordova pleaded guilty to two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, Cordova molested the girl from the time she was six-years-old until she was 15. The girl told an investigator that Cordova started by touching her inappropriately as early as age six. The abuse escalated by the age of 10 to include intercourse and according to the victim's statement, Cordova was raping her "almost daily at the end."

As part of the plea agreement, three other charges of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct will be dismissed.

Court records show the abuse happened primarily at a home in Sartell, but also took place in St. Paul, Shakopee, Hastings, and Milaca.

Cordova will be sentenced in January.