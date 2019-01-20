Sartell Man Faces Assault Charges

SARTELL -- A Sartell man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

The Sartell Police Department says just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, a man went to the St. Cloud Emergency room with knife wounds reportedly from a fight in a Sartell home.

He was treated for his injuries and his name has not been released.

On Sunday morning the police carried out a search warrant at a home on the 500 block of 7th Street South in Sartell where they arrested 32-year-old Wesley Callahan .

He faces charges of 2nd-degree assault.