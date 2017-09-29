Sartell -- The final score Sauk Rapids 40 and Sartell 14 in the fifth game of the season.

At halftime the score was Sauk Rapids 27 and Sartell 7. Going into the third quarter Sauk Rapids was looking to keep control of the game. For Sartell they were looking to get into rhythm and slow the Sauk Rapids offense down.

There wasn't much action in the third quarter, it was a lot slower pace then the first two quarters. The only score came on a 17 yard touchdown interception from Sartell's Oumar Kuba to make the score 27-14.

The fourth quarter Sauk Rapids would take control of the game. They would be the first to score on a Nate Waldorf 68 yard touchdown reception to make the score 33-14. They would also be the last to score with less then two minutes left in the game on a Christian Rodriguez 6 yard touchdown run to make the final score 40-14.

With the win Sauk Rapids moves to 3-2 on the season and will travel to play Saint Cloud Tech next Friday October 6th. With the loss Sartell moves to 0-5 on the year and will play host to Moorhead next Friday October 6th.