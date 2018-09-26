Sartell Looks For Feedback on Watab Park Playground Designs

SARTELL -- Sartell officials are asking for your input on what the next playground should look like at Watab Park.

Residents are asked to vote from 3 pre-selected designs and color choices for the equipment.

Along with voting, city staff will also hold several input sessions at several Sartell locations.

Online voting runs through November 13th.

The playground designs with the most votes will be installed, which is expected to happen in 2019.

Watab Park is located at 7 Riverside Ave North in Sartell.