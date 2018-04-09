Sartell Council Continue to Weigh in on Watab Park Improvements

SARTELL -- Sartell officials continue to focus their efforts on improving Watab Park.

During Monday's meeting, the council will discuss on how to proceed with several improvements the city would like to make over the next year.

The council has already approved building a new park shelter which is scheduled to begin later this Spring. Other improvements on the table include: wading pool upgrades, a new poolhouse and restrooms, tennis court resurfacing and new playground equipment.

Preliminary cost estimates are roughly $282,000. The council previously approved a grant application which would cover roughly $141,000 of the total cost if awarded.

No immediate action will be taken, but the council will direct staff on how to prioritize the improvements and timing for them.

If all goes well completion of the upgrades could be as early as September or as late as April 2019.

New Watab Park Shelter (Photo: HMA Architect)