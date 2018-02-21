Sartell Cold Stone Creamery Ready to Serve
SARTELL -- A popular ice cream parlor is officially open in Sartell.
Cold Stone Creamery opened Wednesday next to Anejos in the strip mall off of Pinecone Road.
The store will be opened 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
This will be the second Cold Stone location in the area, with the first near Barnes and Noble off of 2nd Street South in St. Cloud.
The Cold Stone Creamery Franchise opened more than 25 years ago and is known for their signature process of preparing custom ice cream creation on a frozen granite stone.