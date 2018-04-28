Sartell Church Organizing Local Event for Global 6K

SARTELL -- In three weeks people around the world will be joining forces to run for a common cause. The World Vision "Global 6K for Water" is on Saturday, May 19th.

It is a 6K event -- instead of the traditional 5K -- because that is the average distance people in the developing world have to walk every day to get clean water for their families.

Locally, the Love Of Christ Church in Sartell is participating. Their planned route is up and down Pinecone Road. Pastor Paul Hennings says they have over 40 people signed-up so far. Their goal is to get to 100, which would mean they would raise $5,000. The registration fee is $50.

Last year nationally over 28,000 people in countries around the world participated.