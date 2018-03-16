Sartell Chamber To Hold Family Scavenger Hunt

SARTELL -- Grab your family for an adventure in Sartell Saturday morning.

The Sartell Chamber and Hospitality and Visitors Service is holding a family scavenger hunt at Pine Meadow Elementary School.

The free scavenger hunt will give you clues via text message to seven Sartell businesses. All who finish are then entered into a drawing for the grand prize of a free night stay at Arrowwood Resort in Alexandria with water park passes.

The hunt starts at 10:00 a.m. and families are encouraged to do the hunt together.

There will also be kids activities in the gym until noon.