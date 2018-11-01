Sartell Bridge Re-Opens After Short Closure

SARTELL -- Weeks after crews closed down the Sartell Bridge for repairs, Benton County Officials say it is now opened to traffic.

Crews have been replacing the expansion joints in the bridge deck, new concrete barrier wall, and metal railing among other repairs.

The traffic signals at the intersection of County Road 29 and County Road 33 (Benton Drive) which is no longer a 4-way stop, are also operational.

Sidewalks on the bridge remain closed as work will still be ongoing with the sidewalk and curb gutter placement.

Roadway work will resume in spring with paving of the final wear course and permanent striping.