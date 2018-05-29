Sartell A&W Restaurant Closes

SARTELL -- You'll no longer be able to get your A&W rootbeer float in Sartell.

The restaurant connected to the Super America gas station at 230 Pine Cone Road South in Sartell is now closed.

Phyllis Gruby is the owner of the Sartell A&W, along with her husband Donald Gruby. Phyllis Gruby says the lease is up on the space at the end of May and they decided to part ways.

"We were unable to come to a mutual agreement on a renewal (with the building owner)."

Gruby says the American-food chain has been around for decades in Sartell.

"The A&W in Sartell has been in that location for 20-years. In 2012, six years ago almost to the day, we bought the franchise and began to run the store."

The Gruby's plan to relax and look forward to their retirement years. Both would like to thank the Sartell-area for their support over the last six years.