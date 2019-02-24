Sartell and Tech fall Short in State All-Around

MINNEAPOLIS -- Gymnasts from two local high schools saw success in individual events that did not translate into success in the all-around at day two of the Minnesota State Tournament.

After Friday’s team competition , Saturday was all about the individual performance of each gymnast.

Sartell-St. Stephen had five athletes competing in Class A. On vault Abby Weber took third place with a score of 9.75. Ella Simmons placed 39th.

On uneven bars Weber took sixth place with a 9.4625. Marly Michaud placed eighth, and Carly Yang took 9th.

On balance beam Michaud placed 27th, Emma Schwartz took 29th, and Weber finished 33rd.

Michaud took third in floor exercise with a score of 9.65, while Weber placed 21st. Weber represented Sartell-St. Stephen in the All-Around competition. She placed 5th overall.

Later in the day, St. Cloud Tech’s three gymnasts competed in Class AA.

Kaija Ludwig represented Tech in the all-around. She placed 9th in vault, 44th in uneven bars, 4th in balance beam with a score of 9.5375, and 34th in floor exercise with a score of 9.2875. She finished 16th in the all-around.

Tricia Castro and Kate Schmitz also competed on the balance beam for Tech. They finished 31st and 35th respectively.