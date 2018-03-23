Sano Won’t Be Suspended By MLB After Assault Accusation

NEW YORK (AP) _ Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano will not be suspended by Major League Baseball after being accused of assault.

The commissioner's office said in a statement on Friday ``there was insufficient evidence to support a disciplinary determination against Sano, due to conflicting and inconsistent witness accounts and the absence of contemporaneous substantiation.''

Sano was accused of assault in December by a photographer who has covered the Twins. She posted on Twitter that the All-Star third baseman forcibly attempted to kiss her following an autograph session at a mall in 2015.